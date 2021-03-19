UrduPoint.com
17 Outlaws Including Eight POs Held

Fri 19th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

17 outlaws including eight POs held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 17 outlaws including eight proclaimed offenders and recovered hashish and weapons from their possession.

Koral police arrested 02 accused namely Ahsan Messih and Sohail and recovered 225 wine bottles from their possession. Shahzad Town police arrested Zubair Mehmood and recovered 130 gram hashish from him, said a news release issued on Friday.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Farhan Ali and recovered 620 gram hashish from him.

Ramna police arrested accused Noman and recovered 1800 grams of hashish from him.

Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Usman and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

CIA police arrested two accused Sohaib and Shera Meel and recovered 1050 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Similarly, Khanna police arrested accused Muhammad Shahzaib and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation was underway.

During special crackdown police teams of Tarnol, Sihala, Kohsar, Aabpara, Bhara Kahu and Shalimar arrested eight proclaimed offenders.

