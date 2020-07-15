17 outlaws including five car, bike lifters held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 17 outlaws including five car and bike lifters and recovered stolen car, four motorbikes, narcotics, fake Currency and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a team of Banigala police station headed by Sub-Inspector Main Imran nabbed three members of bike lifters' gang. They were identified as Anwar, Altaf and Ejaz while police recovered three stolen motorbikes from their possession. Cases have been registered in Bani Gala police station and further investigation is underway from them.

Aabpara police arrested Shahzada Khan and recovered stolen car from his possession. Margallah police arrested accused Hamad Shah and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Karachi company police arrested accused Dansih and recovered stolen motorbike from him. CIA police arrested accused Hameed and recovered 1025 gram hashish from him.

Industrial- Area police arrested Qamer Abbas and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Suleman Rafi and recovered fake currency with denomination Rs. 17,000 from him.

Shams colony police arrested Zahid Jan involved in decanting gas in cylinders while Sihala police arrested two accused Hassan and Tariq involved in theft case.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed five proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various area of the city.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.