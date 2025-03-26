17 Outlaws, Including Four Absconders, Arrested In Islamabad
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 09:10 PM
Islamabad Capital Police arrested 17 criminals, including four absconders, during operations in various areas of the federal capital, recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession, on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police arrested 17 criminals, including four absconders, during operations in various areas of the Federal capital, recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession, on Wednesday.
A public relations officer told APP that the teams from Golra, Industrial Area, Shams Colony, and Lohi Bher police stations apprehended 13 suspects involved in different criminal activities. Police recovered 4,117 grams of heroin, 2,197 grams of hashish, and five pistols from the accused.
Additionally, under a special campaign to apprehend proclaimed offenders and absconders, Islamabad Police teams arrested four fugitives wanted in various cases.
He said that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the police have intensified their crackdown against crime to maintain law and order in the city.
He said Islamabad Police remains committed to ensuring the safety of citizens and will not allow any elements to disturb public peace.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
DC chairs meeting regarding disbursement financial aid
Next50 discusses UAE companies' access to investment opportunities in new econom ..
Haroon Akhtar chairs meeting to enhance USC performance
Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur orders robe into ..
Demolition of bunkers continues in Kurram, 932 bunkers destroyed so far
Senate body reviews major infrastructure projects
Spring holidays announced for all KP schools
KP shifts private institutions’ exam centers to govt colleges
BRT corruption proceedings against Pervez Khattak, Shahab Ali Shah halted
CII marks 50 years of service to constitutional, religious framework
CPO holds khuli kachehri at Taxila
246 UCs in Karachi to be provided with fumigation machines: Mayor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chairs meeting regarding disbursement financial aid2 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur orders robe into misuse of industrial ..1 minute ago
-
Demolition of bunkers continues in Kurram, 932 bunkers destroyed so far1 minute ago
-
Senate body reviews major infrastructure projects47 seconds ago
-
BRT corruption proceedings against Pervez Khattak, Shahab Ali Shah halted52 seconds ago
-
CII marks 50 years of service to constitutional, religious framework53 seconds ago
-
CPO holds khuli kachehri at Taxila55 seconds ago
-
246 UCs in Karachi to be provided with fumigation machines: Mayor57 seconds ago
-
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq condoles death of Naveed Akbar’s father58 seconds ago
-
Awareness seminar on youth participation in electoral process held1 minute ago
-
17 outlaws, including four absconders, arrested in Islamabad1 minute ago
-
KP Minister Meena Khan resigns from key party position39 seconds ago