17 outlaws, including four absconders, arrested in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police arrested 17 criminals, including four absconders, during operations in various areas of the Federal capital, recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession, on Wednesday.

A public relations officer told APP that the teams from Golra, Industrial Area, Shams Colony, and Lohi Bher police stations apprehended 13 suspects involved in different criminal activities. Police recovered 4,117 grams of heroin, 2,197 grams of hashish, and five pistols from the accused.

Additionally, under a special campaign to apprehend proclaimed offenders and absconders, Islamabad Police teams arrested four fugitives wanted in various cases.

He said that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the police have intensified their crackdown against crime to maintain law and order in the city.

He said Islamabad Police remains committed to ensuring the safety of citizens and will not allow any elements to disturb public peace.

