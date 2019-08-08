UrduPoint.com
17 Outlaws Including Nine Drug Pushers Held Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:36 PM

17 outlaws including nine drug pushers held Islamabad

Islamabad Police have arrested 17 outlaws including nine drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, wine, stolen bike , valuable and weapons from them, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 17 outlaws including nine drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, wine, stolen bike , valuable and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a team of Shehzad Town police station including ASIs Ghulam Sarwer Naeemi, Zafar nabbed a thief namely Nabi and recovered stolen valuables from him.

Aabpara police arrested Tariq Masih and recovered 20 litre wine from him. Women police arrested a house maid Shamsa Bibi allegedly involved theft incident. Secretariat police arrested three bootleggers Arif, Mustafa and Ameer Zaib and recovered five wine bottles from their possession, while police team also arrested accused Tanveer Yasir and recovered 420 gram hashish from him.

Tarnol police arrested Shafqat and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Ramana police team arrested Usama and Zia-Ul-Haq involved in theft case and recovered stolen mobile and valuables from their possession. Police team arrested a drug pusher Ashraf and recovered 150 gram heroin from him. Industrial-Area police recovered a stolen bike from an accused Muhammad Ashraf.

CIA police arrested two drug pushers namely Asif Khan and Saeed Ahmed and recovered 1.330 kilogram hashish from their possession.

Shams Colony police arrested three accused Danish, Sameer and Abdullah and recovered stolen property from their possession. Sihala police arrested accused Muhammad Bashir and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Lohibher police arrested accused Hussain Muhammad and recovered 355 gram hashish from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

