17 Outlaws Including Nine POs Held; Valuables And Narcotics Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 07:52 PM

17 outlaws including nine POs held; valuables and narcotics recovered

Islamabad police have arrested 17 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered stolen valuables, hashish and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 17 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered stolen valuables, hashish and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Bhara Kahu police arrested three accused Faisal Mehmood, Hassan Qadeer and Ahsan Khalid and recovered 310 gram hashish and one 9mm pistol from their possession.

Bani Gala police arrested three accused Basit, Aman Khan and Arsalan and recovered three 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Margallah police arrested accused Fateh Khan and recovered stolen mobile phone from him.

Tarnol police arrested an accused Junaid involved in rash driving. Nilore police arrested Aqeel and recovered 500 cartridges of pistol from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal action is underway against them.

During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed nine proclaimed offenders wanted to police in crime cases of heinous nature.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.

More Stories From Pakistan

