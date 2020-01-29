17 outlaws including seven drug pushers held in Islamabad

The police arrested 17 outlaws including seven drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman Wednesday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The police arrested 17 outlaws including seven drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman Wednesday said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had ordered crackdown against criminals specially drug pushers. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed directed all zonal officers to accelerate the efforts to curb the crime in the whole city and no laxity would be tolerated in this regards.

According to details, Aabpara police arrested Ali Raza and recovered 120 gram hashish from him.

Kohsar police arrested accused Usman Zulfiqar and recovered 60 gram hashish from him.

Bhara Kahu police arrested Adil Muanir and recovered a bottle of wine and 03 bottles tin beer from him.

Bani Gala police arrested four accused namely Israr Ahmed, Naveed Abbas, Muhammad AfraSaib and Asim and recovered 12 bottles of wine and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

CIA police arrested accused Ahmed Shahzad and recovered 450 gram hashish from him.Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigations were underway.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested nine proclaimed offender from various areas of the city.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the performance of the police and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that the police would also safeguard the youth from various evils like use of drugs to ensure brighter future to them.

He said that it was the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.