Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:46 PM

17 outlaws including two drug pushers held, cache of narcotics recovered

Islamabad police has arrested 17 outlaws including two drug smuggler and recovered huge cache of hashish, stolen bike, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad police has arrested 17 outlaws including two drug smuggler and recovered huge cache of hashish, stolen bike, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a team of Sabzi Mandi police nabbed two drug pushers from sector I-11/4 and recovered 7.5 kilogram hashish from their possession. The accused were identified as Shahzad Khan and Sami. During the preliminary investigation, both confessed to their involvement in drug smuggling activities.

Meanwhile, Lohibher police arrested a bike lifter Faisal Yaseen and recovered stolen motorbike from him.

Koral police arrested accused Noman Nawaz and recovered 480 gram hashish from him. Khanna police arrested Yasir Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Oman Sohaib and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Kohsar police arrested two accused including a lady involved in immoral activities.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

During special checking police teams arrested nine proclaimed offenders from various area of the city.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance.

