17 Outlaws Netted, Narcotics, Arms With Ammunition Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2024 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Islamabad Police apprehended 17 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered narcotics, arms with ammunition from their possession.

A public relations officer talking to APP on Sunday said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Kohsar police team arrested two accused namely Gulzar khan and Faizan Latif and recovered 20 narcotics pills and 250 gram ice from their possession. The Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Yanguo and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Likewise, the Industrial Area police team arrested two accused namely Zulfiqar Ali and Ali Raza and recovered one 30 bore pistol and one dagger from their possession. The Sabzi Mandi police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Abid Fayyaz and recovered 1015 gram hashish from his possession.

The police also claimed that the Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Saleem Raza and recovered 260 gram hashish from his possession. The Nilore police team arrested an accused namely Sami ul Haq and recovered 1050 gram hashish from his possession.

The separate cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and absconders, the Islamabad Police teams arrested 09 absconders and target offenders from various areas of the city.

DIG Syed Ali Raza directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “The safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”.

The citizens are urged to cooperate with police and report any suspicious activity or information through the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or via the "ICT-15" app for immediate assistance.

