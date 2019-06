Seventeen Sahiwal breaded oxen will be auctioned on July 4 at 10:00 am at Govt Livestock Farm Klorkot, Khakkar district

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Seventeen Sahiwal breaded oxen will be auctioned on July 4 at 10:00 am at Govt Livestock Farm Klorkot, Khakkar district.

Dr Muhammad Khalid Farooq, Director RCCIB Jhang told APP that it was great opportunity for owners of livestock farms to participate in the auction to get these valuable oxen for their farms.