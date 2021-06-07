UrduPoint.com
17 Passenger Of Same Family Drowns In River Indus Kohistan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:36 PM

In a horrifying road accident, a passenger wagon plunged into a river Indus at Paniba Kohistan on Monday, killing all 17 out of which 14 were belonging to the same family

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :In a horrifying road accident, a passenger wagon plunged into a river Indus at Paniba Kohistan on Monday, killing all 17 out of which 14 were belonging to the same family.

According to the information from Rescue 1122, only one dead body could be recovered during the rescue operation which was shifted to Dasu Hospital.

The Rescue work became more difficult due to the water flow of the River Indus which is raging owing to the melting glaciers in the north.

After passing 10 hours of rescue work, the operation for search of dead bodies was postponed owing to the dark, however the operation will resume int he morning.

The local police informed that Khushal resident of Darial was driving the passenger wagon No. 4102 carrying 17 passengers was coming to Rawalpindi from Chilas but fell into the deep River Indus at Paniba.

The ill-fated family of Shakira, hailing from Darial Kohistan comprising wife, six daughters five children and one cousin were traveling to Rawalpindi.

The passengers of the van were identified as Wateef Khan, Barbat, Khursheed, Skhawatullah, Salania Bibi, Biyania Bibi, Adeen Bibi, Fareen Bibi, Neelam Bibi and her minor girl, wife of Shaid Jan and Noshair son of Stambar.

