17 Passengers Sustain Injuries As Bus Overturns

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :About 17 passengers sustained injuries as a bus overturned near Chowk Maetla, at Vehari-Multan road, here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, a bus was heading to Vehari when it met an accident.

A kid suddenly came to the road and the bus driver tried to save the kid but the bus overturned.

Resultantly, 17 passengers sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted seven injured passengers to the nearby hospitals. However, the condition of three passengers were stated critical.

Similarly, another 10 persons were get first aid on the spot.

