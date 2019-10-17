17 passengers wounded as bus overturns in Thatta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :At least 17 passengers were critically wounded as a bus overturned in Thatta early Thursday morning.

The passenger bus turned turtle near Gujjo, area of Thatta while it was returning from Karachi, a private news channel reported.

Police Rescue teams said, the incident occurred due to over-speeding, as a result at least seventeen people were severely injured including women and children.

The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital Thatta.