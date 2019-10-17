UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17 Passengers Wounded As Bus Overturns In Thatta

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:00 AM

17 passengers wounded as bus overturns in Thatta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :At least 17 passengers were critically wounded as a bus overturned in Thatta early Thursday morning.

The passenger bus turned turtle near Gujjo, area of Thatta while it was returning from Karachi, a private news channel reported.

Police Rescue teams said, the incident occurred due to over-speeding, as a result at least seventeen people were severely injured including women and children.

The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital Thatta.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Thatta Women From

Recent Stories

Vital to stop food wastage: Usman Buzdar

9 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre explores ..

9 hours ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai reports 26.1 percent incr ..

9 hours ago

UAE captain Naveed charged with corruption on eve ..

9 hours ago

US firms say near-term outlook dimming amid slow g ..

9 hours ago

Uzbek delegation visit key UAE media institutions

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.