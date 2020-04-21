UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17 Persons Arrested For Violating Section 144 In Mardan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 12:03 AM

17 persons arrested for violating section 144 in Mardan

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Mardan Jahanzib Khan Monday proceeded against Garhi Kapora and Shahbaz Garhi Bazaar for violation of partial lockdown and section 144 and those who did not follow the precautionary measures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Mardan Jahanzib Khan Monday proceeded against Garhi Kapora and Shahbaz Garhi Bazaar for violation of partial lockdown and section 144 and those who did not follow the precautionary measures.

Additional Assistant Commissioner has arrested 17 persons in action against Khwaja Ganj Bazar against whom legal action will be taken. All of them were found violating the set guideline issued by the district administration to avoid outbreak of coronavirus in the district.

Related Topics

Mardan All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Air Arabia repatriates Emiratis from India

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Foreign Minister discus ..

51 minutes ago

Financial and Economic Committee reviews 2020 gene ..

1 hour ago

UAE conducts over 25,000 additional COVID-19 tests ..

1 hour ago

SRTI Park-based company produces 3D-printed face m ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Prince Charle ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.