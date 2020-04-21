17 persons arrested for violating section 144 in Mardan

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Mardan Jahanzib Khan Monday proceeded against Garhi Kapora and Shahbaz Garhi Bazaar for violation of partial lockdown and section 144 and those who did not follow the precautionary measures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Mardan Jahanzib Khan Monday proceeded against Garhi Kapora and Shahbaz Garhi Bazaar for violation of partial lockdown and section 144 and those who did not follow the precautionary measures.

Additional Assistant Commissioner has arrested 17 persons in action against Khwaja Ganj Bazar against whom legal action will be taken. All of them were found violating the set guideline issued by the district administration to avoid outbreak of coronavirus in the district.