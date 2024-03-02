17 persons killed, 23 injured due to prolong rain spell in KP: PDMA

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) At least 17 persons were killed and 23 were reported injured due the prolong spell of rain starting continuously from Thursday evening in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Muhammad Qaiser Khan on Saturday.

21 houses were reported completely destroyed while 17 partially, he added.

He said that PDMA is working to open closed road and provide facilities to people stuck in rains and landslidings.

Six tourists have been rescued in Malamjabba, said DG.

He said that directives have been issued to all DCs in this regard.

Apart from humans, reports about perishing of livestock has also been received from authorities of Rescue 1122 KP.

The deceased include children, women and men who died because of caving in of roofs of their houses.

