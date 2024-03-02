17 Persons Killed, 23 Injured Due To Prolong Rain Spell In KP: PDMA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2024 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) At least 17 persons were killed and 23 were reported injured due the prolong spell of rain starting continuously from Thursday evening in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Muhammad Qaiser Khan on Saturday.
21 houses were reported completely destroyed while 17 partially, he added.
He said that PDMA is working to open closed road and provide facilities to people stuck in rains and landslidings.
Six tourists have been rescued in Malamjabba, said DG.
He said that directives have been issued to all DCs in this regard.
Apart from humans, reports about perishing of livestock has also been received from authorities of Rescue 1122 KP.
The deceased include children, women and men who died because of caving in of roofs of their houses.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore
PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM
PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium
Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience
Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt
Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow
PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election
Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024
Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NH&MP's swift action averted disaster at Northern Motorway5 seconds ago
-
Snowfall continue at Lower, Upper Chitral, no electricity since last night, all roads blocked14 seconds ago
-
Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore6 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris continuously living in state of siege due to Indian military’s huge presence: APHC50 minutes ago
-
Govt to solve problems of common people at door steps: Mayor DI Khan1 hour ago
-
Unhygienic conditions: IFA seals 1 outlet, serves notices1 hour ago
-
APHC leaders condemn SIA charges against Abdul Hameed Lone1 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of Nasir Kazmi observed1 hour ago
-
PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM1 hour ago
-
Six shopkeepers held2 hours ago
-
Charsadda rice attract foodies to beat cold in rainy weather2 hours ago
-
11 law breakers netted2 hours ago