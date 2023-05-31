17 plots Capital Development Authority (CDA) earns Rs 19.325 bln

Capital Development Authority (CDA) successfully auctioned 17 commercial plots in the different sectors of the federal capital for Rs 19.325 billion during a three-days auction at convention center concluded on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) successfully auctioned 17 commercial plots in the different sectors of the Federal capital for Rs 19.325 billion during a three-days auction at convention center concluded on Wednesday.

According to the press release, the auction committee has made effective arrangements to ensure transparency and competitiveness. Subsequently, investors actively participated in the bidding process and acquired plots according to their preferences.

It added that after undergoing meticulous scrutiny, the received bids would be presented before the CDA board, which served as the competent authority to accept or reject the bids.