UrduPoint.com

17 Plots Sealed Over Illegal Commercial Use

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed 17 plots in Madina Town over their illegal commercial use.

An FDA spokesman said here on Friday that Estate Officer FDA Imtiaz Ali Goraya found illegal commercial use of plots in Madina Town including Plot No. 35, 39 and 40 in Extension Block, Plot No.

38, 1/1/14, 13, 11, 103/12, 103, 103/38 in Y-block, Plot No. 42, 43, 52, 59, 81, 101 and 155 in X-block.

The owners of the plots failed to deposit commercial fees despite repeated notices. Therefore, the estate officer sealed premises of these plots and warned their owners to get them legalised at the earliest. Otherwise, strict action would be taken against them, spokesman added.

