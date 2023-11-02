Open Menu

17 Plots Sealed Over Illegal Commercial Use

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2023 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed 17 plots in Katchi Abadi Usman Abad on charge of their illegal use for commercial purposes.

A spokesman of the FDA said here on Thursday that the plot holders were bound to seek prior approval from the authority for commercial use of their plots but during checking the FDA teams found that owners of Plot No.

14, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85, 86, 87, 88, 89 and 90 in Katchi Abadi Usman Abad were using their plots for commercial purposes illegally.

Therefore, the FDA team sealed these 17 plots immediately while further action against their owners was under progress, he added.

