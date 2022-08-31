UrduPoint.com

17 POs Arrested

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 01:10 PM

17 POs arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The police arrested 17 accused on Wednesday and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them.

A spokesman said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 17 accused besides recovering 2.

5-kg hashish and 12 pistols.

The accused were identified as Zill,Zain,Zulfiqar,Yaseen,Yameen,Naeem,Nadeem,Tahir,Qasim,Waqar,Shani,Nomi, Rehman,Salaam ,Kamran,Rehan and Salman.

Cases were registered at concerned police stations.

