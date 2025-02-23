17 POs, Three Drug Dealers Arrested
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 17 proclaimed offenders
and three notorious drug pushers from various parts of the district and
recovered narcotics from their possession.
In a major crackdown under the supervision of DPO Dr Rizwan Ahmed
Khan, the police arrested 17 proclaimed offenders of B-category and
recovered 2.8 kg hashish from them. The police also arrested three
drug pushers and recovered narcotics from them.
Additionally, through the E-Police Post system, authorities checked 2,610 individuals
and 3,707 vehicles.
The system also helped recover five stolen motorcycles and
arrest of a proclaimed offender.
DPO Muzaffargarh Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan stated that police would continue
strict action against drug dealers and criminals. He urged citizens to report
any criminal activities through the police helpline or their nearest police station,
assuring that informants' identities would remain confidential.
