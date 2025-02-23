Open Menu

17 POs, Three Drug Dealers Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2025 | 02:00 PM

17 POs, three drug dealers arrested

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 17 proclaimed offenders

and three notorious drug pushers from various parts of the district and

recovered narcotics from their possession.

In a major crackdown under the supervision of DPO Dr Rizwan Ahmed

Khan, the police arrested 17 proclaimed offenders of B-category and

recovered 2.8 kg hashish from them. The police also arrested three

drug pushers and recovered narcotics from them.

Additionally, through the E-Police Post system, authorities checked 2,610 individuals

and 3,707 vehicles.

The system also helped recover five stolen motorcycles and

arrest of a proclaimed offender.

DPO Muzaffargarh Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan stated that police would continue

strict action against drug dealers and criminals. He urged citizens to report

any criminal activities through the police helpline or their nearest police station,

assuring that informants' identities would remain confidential.

