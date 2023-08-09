17 position holders of SSC exam to be awarded prizes on 11th

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :As many as 17 position holders in four categories of Secondary school Certificate (first annual examination 2023) held under the aegis of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Faisalabad will be awarded medals and prizes on August 11.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held at provincial headquarters.

This was disclosed by Divisional Commissioner/Chairperson Faisalabad board Silwat Saeed in a video link meeting of Punjab Board of Committee Chairmen held with Secretary Higher education Punjab in the chair on Wednesday.

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi will be the chief guest.

The position holders will be awarded with gold, silver and bronze medals. The first position holder will also be given Rs 300,000, second Rs 200,000 and third Rs 100,000. They will also be given three books for each student for study.