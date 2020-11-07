17 power pilferers booked in Sargodha

FESCO task force caught another seventeen people involved in electricity theft and meter tampering

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) ::FESCO task force caught another seventeen people involved in electricity theft and meter tampering.

Police said on Saturday that FESCO Task force teams visited different areas of Sargodha district including Takhat Hazaara, Bucha Kalan, Kot Imrana, Sillanwali and caught 17 people involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Saleem, Naveed, Adnan, Zahid, Imran, Muhammad Shafique, Muhammad Akhter, Javaid Iqbal, Mumtaz, Asad and others.

On the reports of FESCO authorities, police have registered cases against the power thieves.