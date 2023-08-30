Open Menu

17 Prisoners Released From Central Jail

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2023 | 06:47 PM

17 prisoners released from Central Jail

As many as 17 prisoners have been released from Central Jail Faisalabad on their personal surety bonds

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :As many as 17 prisoners have been released from Central Jail Faisalabad on their personal surety bonds.

Additional District & Session Judge Muhammad Tariq Ayub along with Judicial Magistrate Mazhar Iqbal Harl visited Central Jail and directed to release 17 prisoners from the jail on their personal surety bonds.

All these prisoners were involved in the cases of petty nature, a spokesman of Prisons Department said here on Wednesday.

