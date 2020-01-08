17 Private Members' Bill Introduced in National Assembly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ):The National Assembly on Wednesday witnessed introduction of 17 private members' bills which were referred to the relevant Standing Committees for their further consideration.

The bills introduced in the House were the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Right to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Article 31); the Minorities Educational Seats Bill, 2020; the Institute of Art and Culture (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020] (Article 251); the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020] (Section 510); the Women in Distress and Detention Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment in Third Schedule); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020]. (Article 140A); the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020(Section 292); the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2020] (Section 206 & 208); the Minorities Access to Higher Education Bill, 2020 and the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 427 to 429, 435 to 440, 447 to 458, 461, 462 and Schedule II of CrPC); the Juvenile Justice System (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Islamic Development Bank (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Ordinance, 1979 [The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2020].

A PML-N lawmaker Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha withdrew his three bills seeking amendment in Article 89 and Article 213 of the Constitution. A PPP lawmaker Naveed Aamir Jeeva withdrew his bill namely Islamabad High Court (Amendment) Bill, 2020 on the request of Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

Five bills namely the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Articles 1, 51, 59, 106, 175A, 198 and 218; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Article 223); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020] (Article 51); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment in Third Schedule); the Institute for Bioresources Research Bill, 2020 were deferred.

A bill the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was dropped due to the absence of the mover.