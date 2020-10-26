UrduPoint.com
17 Private Members Bills Introduced In Senate

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :As many as seventeen private members bills were introduced in the Senate on Monday and the chairman referred all bills to the standing committees concerned for the detailed deliberation.

The bills were included the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Bill 2020, the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Enforcement of Women's Property Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Zainab Alert Response and Recovery (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Federal Public Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment of Article 213), The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment of Articles 213 and 215), the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Fatal Accidents (Amendment) Bill 2020, the International Islamic University (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (substitution of sections 376 and 377 of PPC and Substitution of Sections 265-M, 381 and amendment of section 411-A and schedule II of CrPC, the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Islamabad Capital Territory Trust (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Enforcement of Women's Property Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The bills were moved by Muhamamd Javed Abbasi, Sirajul Haq, Faisal Javed, Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum and Mushtaq Ahmed in the House.

