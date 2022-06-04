17 proclaimed offenders held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Local police claimed to have arrested 17 proclaimed offenders (POs) while expediting action against outlaws here on Saturday.

According to details, Police have recovered seven kilograms churs, 439 litre wine and 3.2 kg opium from number of accused persons before registering FIRs against them.

Moreover, district police in an indiscriminate action against criminals, recovered a kalashnikov, five pistols and three revolvers from different accused persons.

Separate cases were registered with respective police stations against all accused.

Spokesman of police said it had been working day and night to provide justice to the people at their step.