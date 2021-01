(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Special price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed fine on17 profiteers here on Thursday.

A spokesman for the district administration said the magistrate with his team checked pricesof daily use items in various markets and found 17 shopkeepers involved in profiteering besidesimposing a fine of Rs 7,500 on them.