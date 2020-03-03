17 reports of Standing Bodies presented in Senate

As many 17 reports of various Standing Committees including Railways, Federal Education and Professional Training, Power, Information Technology and Telecommunication, National Food Security and Research, Aviation, Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs were presented in the Senate on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :As many 17 reports of various Standing Committees including Railways, Federal education and Professional Training, Power, Information Technology and Telecommunication, National food Security and Research, Aviation, Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs were presented in the Senate on Tuesday.

The reports were presented by Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Fida Muhammad, Muzafar Hussain Shah, Mushahid Ullah Khan, Mehar Taj Roughani, Rukhsana Zubari, Ghous Baksh Niazi and Farooq H Naeek.

Asad Ali Khan Junejo presented the report of the committee on budgetary allocation and its utilization by the Railways Ministry, Proposed PSDP of Railways for fiscal year 2020-21 and Rs 29 billion losses to Railways during last eight months.

Prof Dr Mehar Taj Roughani on behalf of Chairperson Standing committee on Federal Education presented reports of the committee regarding appointment of VCs in universities of KPK, hurdles being faced by the students of Balochistan, non-payment of salaries to the teachers of NCHD, establishment of the University of Islamabad bill and budgetary allocations by the Federal Education for Fiscal Year 2020-21.

Chairman Standing Committee on Power Fida Muhammad presented reports about the issues of high tariff, capacity charges, heat rates and calculation of pay back period of IPPs and scheduled power shutdown in the Gadoon Industrial area while Mushahid Ullah presented report of the Aviation committee regarding re-employment of retired PIA employees on contract basis in the House.

Similarly, Farooq H Naek presented report of the Finance Committee on the Money Bill further to amend certain tax laws [The Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Meanwhile, Chairman Functional Committee on Human Rights Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar presented reports of the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill, 2020 and Maintenance and Welfare of Old Parents and Senior Citizens Bill, 2019 in the House.

A report about issues of Wheat and Atta crisis in the country was presented by Chairman Standing committee on National Food Security and Research.