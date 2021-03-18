UrduPoint.com
17 Restaurants Sealed, 34 Arrested Over Violation Of Corona SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:03 PM

17 restaurants sealed, 34 arrested over violation of corona SOPs

The district administration Thursday sealed seventeen restaurants and arrested thirty four shopkeepers from various localities of the city over violation of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs)

The teams of district administration conducted raids on University Road, Hayatabad, Faqirabad and inside city and inspected implementation of SOPs.

The teams of district administration conducted raids on University Road, Hayatabad, Faqirabad and inside city and inspected implementation of SOPs.

The manager of Saffa Marriage Hall has also been arrested over flouting the order of district administration regarding corona.

The administration has also announced closure of shops and business activities except pharmacies and grocery shops in wake of corona spread.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mehmood has urged business community to strictly follow SOPs warning strict action against violators. He also urged masses to support in its efforts to control corona pandemic.

