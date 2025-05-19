17 Road Accidents Reported In Chiniot, 26 Injured Last 24hrs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 07:40 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 17 road traffic accidents in the last 24 hours, rescuing 26 injured individuals.
According to rescue sources, the breakdown of the injured includes 23 men and 3 women.
Eleven people received minor injuries and were discharged after receiving first aid on the spot and 15 people
sustained serious injuries and were shifted to relevant hospitals in Rescue 1122 vans after receiving initial
medical aid.
The Punjab Emergency Service Department's response helped provide timely medical assistance to those affected by the accidents.
APP/mha/378
