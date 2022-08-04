17 roads to be constructed to connect farms to sugar mills

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :District Sugarcane Development Cess Committee meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia.

The meeting reviewed the schemes related to the construction roads from sugarcane fields to sugar mills. Under the development scheme, work will be started on 17 schemes of road construction.

These schemes have an estimated cost of Rs 175 million.

Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, Executive Engineer Highways Engineer Farrukh Mumtaz, sugarcane farmers, officials of Agriculture Department and other related departments were present in the meeting.

The development schemes presented by the Sugarcane Development Cess Committee were reviewed. Deputy Commissioner directed that the construction work of roads should be completed with in the specific time.