UrduPoint.com

17 Roads To Be Constructed To Connect Farms To Sugar Mills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2022 | 06:10 PM

17 roads to be constructed to connect farms to sugar mills

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :District Sugarcane Development Cess Committee meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia.

The meeting reviewed the schemes related to the construction roads from sugarcane fields to sugar mills. Under the development scheme, work will be started on 17 schemes of road construction.

These schemes have an estimated cost of Rs 175 million.

Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, Executive Engineer Highways Engineer Farrukh Mumtaz, sugarcane farmers, officials of Agriculture Department and other related departments were present in the meeting.

The development schemes presented by the Sugarcane Development Cess Committee were reviewed. Deputy Commissioner directed that the construction work of roads should be completed with in the specific time.

Related Topics

Agriculture Road Bahawalpur From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Babar Azam pays tribute to Pakistani athletes for ..

Babar Azam pays tribute to Pakistani athletes for winning CWG 2022 competition

34 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan opens up about racism in UK

Armeena Khan opens up about racism in UK

45 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

58 minutes ago
 ECP all set to hold general elections as it finali ..

ECP all set to hold general elections as it finalizes delimitations of constitue ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral poli ..

Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral political, economic and trade ties

2 hours ago
 Sugar mills produces two million tonnes of surplus ..

Sugar mills produces two million tonnes of surplus sugar last crushing season

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.