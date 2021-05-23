UrduPoint.com
17 Sahulat Bazaars To Be Activated Across Division From Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 01:20 PM

17 Sahulat bazaars to be activated across division from tomorrow

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood has said that the 17 Sahulat bazaars will be made operational from tomorrow (May 24) across the division.

The Sahulat bazaars were being made operational again under the directions of Punjab government as seven bazaars at district Multan, three at Lodhran, four at Khanewal and three bazaars to be established at Vehari.

Mr Javed Akhtar said that the commodities will be provided on controlled rates at these bazaars while the district administration will ensure monitoring of quality of commodities and prices.

He said that the necessary directions were issued to the officials concerned regarding activation of the Sahulat bazaars.

He directed officials to launch crackdown against hoarders and profiteers and added that the Sahulat bazaars were being established under government's public friendly policy.

More Stories From Pakistan

