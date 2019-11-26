17 shopkeepers arrested on overcharging, unavailability of price lists

The Price Control Magistrate Raja Liaqat along with his team and Police have conducted raids in different city areas and arrested seventeen shopkeepers on overcharging and not displaying rate list on prominent places at shops

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The Price Control Magistrate Raja Liaqat along with his team and Police have conducted raids in different city areas and arrested seventeen shopkeepers on overcharging and not displaying rate list on prominent places at shops.

According to the details, Price Control Magistrate Raja Laiqat has raided in the areas of Muqam e Hayat, vegetable market, Aziz Bhatti town and other city areas.

The price control team has arrested seventeen shopkeepers including Kamran, Ahmed Ali, Azam, Asad, Tahir, Tanveer, Waqas, Kaleem, Tariq, Hussian,Amir, Ghulam Mehdi and others while handed over to the police.

The cases have been registered against arrested persons over violation in the government instructions regarding overcharging and unavailability of edible's price lists.