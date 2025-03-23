17 Shopkeepers Fined For Overpricing In Ramzan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2025 | 08:40 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, the revenue officers continued their crackdown on profiteers for the 22nd consecutive day.
Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars from all the four tehsils in sudden raids inspected various markets to monitor the prices of essential commodities.
During the inspection, fines amounting to Rs. 11,900 were imposed on 17 shopkeepers and vendors on the charges of selling groceries, vegetables, fruits, meat, milk, and other essential goods at inflated prices.
APP/ rzq-nsm
