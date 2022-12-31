17 shopkeepers fined, one arrested over profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.45,000/- on 17 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in addition to arresting one other on sheer violation of law in different parts of Faisalabad during last 12 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Saturday, the magistrates checked 1054 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 17 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, a total fine of Rs.45,000/- was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested on shopkeeper and got cases registered against two others on sheer violation of price Control Act. Further action against them was under progress, he added.