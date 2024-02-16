17 Shopkeepers Fined Over Encroachment
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Municipal Corporation imposed Rs51000 fine on 17 shopkeepers over encroachments,here on Friday.
According to official sources, the anti-encroachment team headed by Regulation Officer MC Zoya Masood inspected various markets including block no 2, urdu bazaar,Faisal bazaar,Gol chowk of the city and found that 17 shopkeepers were involved in encroachment and the team imposed a fine of Rs.
3000 to each violator.
The anti-encroachment team also issued warning notices to more than 100 traders over the encroachment.
