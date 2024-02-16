Open Menu

17 Shopkeepers Fined Over Encroachment

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 12:30 PM

17 shopkeepers fined over encroachment

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Municipal Corporation imposed Rs51000 fine on 17 shopkeepers over encroachments,here on Friday.

According to official sources, the anti-encroachment team headed by Regulation Officer MC Zoya Masood inspected various markets including block no 2, urdu bazaar,Faisal bazaar,Gol chowk of the city and found that 17 shopkeepers were involved in encroachment and the team imposed a fine of Rs.

3000 to each violator.

The anti-encroachment team also issued warning notices to more than 100 traders over the encroachment.

Related Topics

Fine Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for ..

Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16

16 hours ago
 Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhta ..

Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar

16 hours ago
 Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to com ..

Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'

16 hours ago
 FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency e ..

FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange

16 hours ago
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused i ..

Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..

16 hours ago
 PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year

PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year

16 hours ago
 Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karac ..

Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport

16 hours ago
 Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP

Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP

16 hours ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.149 billion

16 hours ago
 Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri commi ..

Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri committee

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan