17 shopkeepers held over profiteering, hoarding

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates arrested 17 shopkeepers over profiteering and hoarding in a crackdown, launched across the provincial capital by the district administration.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, more than 901 sale points and shops had been inspected during the last 24 hours, while legal action was taken against 93 sale points.

Spokesperson for the district administration told the media on Monday that cases were also registered against 14 shopkeepers over violation of rules and 76 violators were imposed fine.

During the current month, more than 33,000 points were inspected while hefty fines were imposed on 2,215 business operators. Around 36 shops were sealed, 1,005 cases were registered and 1,025 shopkeepers were arrested in August, he added. He said that the district administration was strictly following zero tolerance policy against profiteering and hoarding and regularly monitoring the auction process at the fruit and vegetable markets of the city.