17 shopkeepers jailed during week-long campaign against profiteering: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Over 600 shopkeepers were found involved in profiteering,17 of them were sent to jail and the rest were fined during the last eight days, officials informed Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Over 600 shopkeepers were found involved in profiteering,17 of them were sent to jail and the rest were fined during the last eight days, officials informed Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik on Friday.

Giving a briefing to the minister at a price control meeting, Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak said that a grand operation was being planned against hoarders to check artificial price-hike.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi said that total 3,648 shops were checked in the district and 602 shopkeepers were found to be involved in overcharging consumers. He said that over Rs 1 million fine was imposed on profiteers and 17 shopkeepers were sent to jail.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Akhtar Malik said that the provincial government was committed to checking artificial price-hike and promised zero tolerance against profiteering and hoarding.

He said there was no justification for selling Roti at high price, pleading that wheat and wheat flour were available in abundance.

He asked officials to hold meeting with brick-kiln owners and bring down price of bricks to the level of other districts.

He said that price of bricks be monitored and brick-kiln owners be not allowed to black market bricks under the garb of closure of kilns.

Dr Malik said that Multan was leading among districts with regard to campaign against price-hike in the first week of Nov 2019.