17 Shopping Malls, Marriage Halls, Restaurants, Private Schools

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

17 shopping malls, marriage halls, restaurants, private schools

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 17 shopping malls, marriage halls, restaurants and private schools over violation of coronavirus SOPs on Friday.

According to the official sources, the teams had sealed 190 shopping malls, marriage halls,restaurants and private schools and imposed fines of Rs 200,000 during the last four days.

The sources said that strict action was being taken against violators of coronavirus SOPs.

