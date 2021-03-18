UrduPoint.com
17 Shops, One Restaurant Sealed Over Violations

Thu 18th March 2021

District administration has sealed 17 shops and one restaurant over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during the last 24 hours

In line with special directives of Deputy commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the price control magistrates launched a crackdown against violators in order to ensure implementation of coronavirus SoP.

The price control magistrates have also imposed fine of Rs 140,000 on violators.

Meanwhile, the district regional transport authority (RTA) under the supervision of Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin launched operation against vehicles involved in violations.

The RTA team checked 137 vehicles and impound 22 of them over violations.

A fine of Rs 40,000 was also imposed on various other vehicles.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad has directed price control magistrates to continue crackdown against violators and ensure implementation of SoP in order to protect public from the deadly virus.

