17 Shops, Restaurants Sealed Over SOPs Violations

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 12:49 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 17 shops, restaurants,marriage halls and imposed Rs 94,000 fine for violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed three shops in Cantt area and imposed Rs 55,000 over SOPs violation.

AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed four shops, two restaurants and imposed Rs 21,000 fine in his jurisdiction. AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed eight shops over SOPs violation besides imposing fine of Rs 18,000 in Shalimar area.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles, issued warnings to transporters and directed the drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

