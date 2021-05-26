UrduPoint.com
17 Shops, Restaurants Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 11:58 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 17 shops, stores, restaurants over violation of anti-coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), here on Wednesday.

According to spokesperson of the district administration here, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Faizan Ahmed sealed five shops, stores in his jurisdiction.

AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed two shops and two hotels over SOPs violation.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ibrahim Arbab sealed eight shops.

A team also sealed Khan designer fabric, Respect U and HDW, Qalandar fabrics, Junaid Jamshaid, Zalbaray fabrics in the area of Tehsil Model Town.

Teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly, the spokesperson added.

