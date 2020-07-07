17 shops sealed, 5 vehicles impounded on COVID-19 SOP violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :COVID 19 SOPs are implemented in the district in true letter and spirit through strict monitoring by Assistant Commissioners and Regional Transport Authority.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Assistant Commissioners of different tehsils of Bahawalpur district and Regional Transport Authority has visited various markets, business centres, buses, and wagons stand from July 1 to July 7 to check COVID 19 SOPs.

The violation was found at 168 of these places. Fine of Rs 81500 was collected from violators besides, 17 shops sealed and five vehicles impounded.