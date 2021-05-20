17 shops sealed, eight held over corona SoPs violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The district administration has sealed 17 shops and arrested eight persons over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during the last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the officers of district administration conducting raids at different locations of the city on daily basis to ensure implementation of corona SoPs.

The officers sealed 17 business points over violations and also arrested eight other persons.

On the other hand, the officers imposed fine of Rs5000 on 10 citizens for violations of face mask instructions.