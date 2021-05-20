UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17 Shops Sealed, Eight Held Over Corona SoPs Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 01:00 PM

17 shops sealed, eight held over corona SoPs violations

The district administration has sealed 17 shops and arrested eight persons over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during the last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The district administration has sealed 17 shops and arrested eight persons over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during the last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the officers of district administration conducting raids at different locations of the city on daily basis to ensure implementation of corona SoPs.

The officers sealed 17 business points over violations and also arrested eight other persons.

On the other hand, the officers imposed fine of Rs5000 on 10 citizens for violations of face mask instructions.

Related Topics

Business Fine Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Energy Minister heads UAE&#039;s delegation to Wor ..

6 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $65.95 a barrel ..

21 minutes ago

Ford unveils its first all-electric pickup truck

6 minutes ago

EU working on Tunisian, Libyan migrant deals: offi ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan inches towards autarky in energy sector w ..

6 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on vaccine new ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.