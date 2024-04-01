17 Shops Sealed For Mixing Water In Milk
Published April 01, 2024
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority, under the direction of DG Asim Javed, has intensified its operation in Rawalpindi city to control the shopkeepers for selling expiry dates products and water-mixed milk.
The crackdown was conducted in different areas and during the raid, some 17 milk shops, were sealed by Food Authority, on the complaints of mixing water in the milk to raise the quantity.
During the inspections, it was discovered that water had been diluted in milk, compromising its quality and safety.
Whereas, 220 liters of milk, tainted by this adulteration, were seized. Punjab Food Authority also imposed fine of Rs 1,63,000/- who were found guilty of adulterating their products.
Moreover, the 'cash and carry' set up in the Suhawa area of Jhelum faced penalties amounting to Rs 30,000 for the sale of expired products.
Punjab Food Authority underscores its commitment to safeguarding public health. The Authority remains steadfast in its mission to ensure that the food on our tables is pure, safe, and free from adulteration.
