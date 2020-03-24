UrduPoint.com
17 Shops Sealed For Violation Of Precautionary Measures

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 08:27 PM

On the directives of the Special Assistant to KP CM on Local Governments, the Administrator Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-I, Saleem Khan along with other officers of the civic body visited various bazaars and sealed 17 shops under precautionary measures for combating Corona Virus (COVID-19), said a press release issued here Tuesday

The sealed shops were included black-smiths, catering, scrap, clothes and others while six persons were also arrested for creating hurdles in the duty of the official machinery.

Speaking on the occasion, the Administrator, Saleem Khan urged upon the shopkeepers to keen their shops closed as per announcement of the government.

He said that the purpose of the precautionary measures of the government is the prevention of the virus to protect the people.

Meanwhile, TMA Town-III conducted sealed a sheesha smoking club on University Road and also imposed a heavy cash penalty on its owner. On this occasion, the officials of the TMA closed down Public Call Offices (PCOs), service stations, black-smith, motor-cycle mechanic and sanitary shops and urged upon the shopkeepers to avoid opening shops to follow the precautionary steps against Corona virus in letter and spirit.

