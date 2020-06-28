17 shops sealed on coronavirus SOPs violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :-:Assistant Commissioner Kasur Anum Zaid sealed 17 shops in various localities for violating coronavirus SOPs and imposed fine of Rs 27,000.

According to official sources, the AC Kasur visited Steel Bagh Morh, Noor Mehal cinema, Bypass, Faqiryewala, Chowk Kamal Chishti, Bhatta Chowk, Bhatta Sohan Din, Jamatpura, Kot Murad Khan and Shafiwala Chowk localities and found violations of SOPs there.

The AC sealed 17 shops and imposed fine.