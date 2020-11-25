UrduPoint.com
17 Shops Sealed Over SOPs Violation In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:22 PM

17 shops sealed over SOPs violation in Lahore

The city district administration on Wednesday sealed around 17 shops in various areas of provincial capital for not following standard operating procedures (SOPs) of COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The city district administration on Wednesday sealed around 17 shops in various areas of provincial capital for not following standard operating procedures (SOPs) of COVID-19.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, the team inspected around 260 points, found 17 violations and Rs 30,000 fine was also imposed on violators.

All shopkeepers and hotels owners had been directed to ensure implementationof the SOPs issued by the government and the health department.

