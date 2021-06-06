17 smoke-emitting vehicles impounded

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded 17 smoke-emitting and LPG users vehicles during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, RTA team led by Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin launched a crackdown against vehicles using sub-standard LPG cylinder and smoke-emitting vehicles.

The RTA team checked various vehicles and impounded 17 vehicles.

The team also issued challans to 17 trailers and trucks on over loading and imposed fine of Rs 70,000.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin said that over loaded vehicles were causing millions of loss to government by damaging infrastructure while LPG user vehicles were major cause of mishaps.

He said that crackdown would continue against smoke-emitting and LPG users' vehicles.