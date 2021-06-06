UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17 Smoke-emitting Vehicles Impounded

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

17 smoke-emitting vehicles impounded

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded 17 smoke-emitting and LPG users vehicles during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, RTA team led by Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin launched a crackdown against vehicles using sub-standard LPG cylinder and smoke-emitting vehicles.

The RTA team checked various vehicles and impounded 17 vehicles.

The team also issued challans to 17 trailers and trucks on over loading and imposed fine of Rs 70,000.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin said that over loaded vehicles were causing millions of loss to government by damaging infrastructure while LPG user vehicles were major cause of mishaps.

He said that crackdown would continue against smoke-emitting and LPG users' vehicles.

Related Topics

LPG Fine Vehicles RTA Sunday Government Million

Recent Stories

15 of the same family drowned in River Indus as pa ..

9 minutes ago

Putin, EU's Michel Discuss Prospects for Sputnik V ..

9 minutes ago

Beekeeping sector has great potential to generate ..

9 minutes ago

Iran Promises to Give Ukraine Access to File on Ai ..

9 minutes ago

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

37 minutes ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.