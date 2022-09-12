17 smoke-emitting vehicles impounded

(@FahadShabbir)

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) impounded 17 smoke-emitting and illegal liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder fitted vehicles during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Nadeem Nasir, RTA team checked various vehicles and impounded 17 vehicles.

Traffic spokesman said on Monday that over loaded vehicles were causing millions of loss to government by damaging infrastructure while LPG user vehicles were major cause of mishaps.

He said that crackdown would continue against smoke-emitting and LPG users' vehicles.