17 stolen motorcycles recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Anti-Vehicles Lifting Squad (AVLS) recovered 17 motorcycles during a massive crackdown on vehicle- lifters, and arrested two bike-lifters, here on Sunday.

Police said that an AVLS team raided different localities and recovered motorcycles from bike-lifters and nabbed. The police handed over the recovered bikes to their owners. DPO Sargodha Dr.Asad Ejaaz Malhi appreciated AVLS on showing professionalism.