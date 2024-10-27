17 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Anti-Vehicles Lifting Squad (AVLS) recovered 17 motorcycles during a massive crackdown on vehicle- lifters, and arrested two bike-lifters, here on Sunday.
Police said that an AVLS team raided different localities and recovered motorcycles from bike-lifters and nabbed. The police handed over the recovered bikes to their owners. DPO Sargodha Dr.Asad Ejaaz Malhi appreciated AVLS on showing professionalism.
